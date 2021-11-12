 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan braces up to resume work, makes this one arrangement for Aryan Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan braces up to resume work, makes this one arrangement for Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan braces up to resume work, makes this one arrangement for Aryan Khan 

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan is headed towards work after almost a month of staying indoors.

The actor, who put a hold to professional commitments amid son Aryan's drug scandal and arrest, is bracing himself up to resume all shoot schedules.

However, before he leaves, the 56-year-old is ensuring his son is taken care of. As per reports, the star kid is still trying to recover from his traumatic detention and stays inside his room most of the times.

To make sure that Aryan does not face any hindrances in his weekly NCB visits, Shah Rukh is leaving behind his bodyguard of many years, Ravi Singh.

“Aryan is not someone to get very comfortable in a new person’s company but he has known Ravi Singh for years now and shares a good rapport with him. He is supposed to visit the NCB office every Friday and with the new team investigating the case, there may be the frequent summons and in such a case, Shah Rukh feels it is best to have someone known and trusted along with Aryan. So that he can be at peace when he is away from home for shoots,” said a source close to the family.

More From Showbiz:

Rajkummar Rao set to marry Patralekha on November 14

Rajkummar Rao set to marry Patralekha on November 14
Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh give kids piggyback ride on Children's Day: Watch Video

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh give kids piggyback ride on Children's Day: Watch Video
Aryan Khan will not have big celebrations this birthday, reveals insider

Aryan Khan will not have big celebrations this birthday, reveals insider
Fawad Khan returns to Twitter, fans ask if 'someone has hacked his account?'

Fawad Khan returns to Twitter, fans ask if 'someone has hacked his account?'
Suhana Khan shares a lovely childhood pic on Aryan Khan’s birthday

Suhana Khan shares a lovely childhood pic on Aryan Khan’s birthday
Adnan Sami reacts to Padmashri honour: 'Art is above anything else including geography'

Adnan Sami reacts to Padmashri honour: 'Art is above anything else including geography'
India's Yash Raj Films set to invest $67 million in streaming service

India's Yash Raj Films set to invest $67 million in streaming service

Saif Ali Khan thinks everyone should be doing web shows

Saif Ali Khan thinks everyone should be doing web shows
The Archies: Zoya Akhtar surprises fans with her new project

The Archies: Zoya Akhtar surprises fans with her new project
Kangana Ranaut was looking for Karan Johar during Padma Awards ceremony

Kangana Ranaut was looking for Karan Johar during Padma Awards ceremony
Cricket fanatic Asim Azhar reaches Dubai stadium for Pakistan vs. Australia semi-final

Cricket fanatic Asim Azhar reaches Dubai stadium for Pakistan vs. Australia semi-final
Padma Shri winner Kangana Ranaut confesses she has 'someone special' in her life

Padma Shri winner Kangana Ranaut confesses she has 'someone special' in her life

Latest

view all