Pakistan Zindabad! Celebrities uplift nation's spirits after loss against Australia

Pakistan Zindabad!: Celebrities uplift nation's spirits after Pakistan vs. Australia loss

Thursday marked a tumultuous day in the history of Pakistan's cricket journey when the Men in Green lost T20 semi-final match against Autralia.

The loss was especially a hard pill to swallow because Babar Azam and the team otherwise exuded exemplary performance throughout the tournament, not only winning five consecutive matches, but also the hearts of cricket enthusiasts around the world.

The nation is saddened by the setback and our celebrities are cheering up fans and players to help them look at the brighter side of things.

From Humayun Saeed to Fahad Mustafa, Pakistani stars are pouring in love and luck for future endeavors.

Actor Ushna Shah turned to her Twitter on Thursday to voice her support for Hassan Ali, who is being bashed for his performance during the match.

"Please remember that Hassan Ali, a human, dropped a difficult catch during a difficult moment. No Pakistani is feeling as bad as he is. The team got as far as they did due to camaraderie and support, let’s follow their example and be kind to them all, including & especially him," wrote Ushna.



Actor Osman Khalid Butt praised the spirits and rigor of the players, regardless their fall against Australia. "Of course this loss hurts, especially since we were so close to victory. But honestly, what a thrill to watch a Pakistan squad with incredible synergy, camaraderie, skill and grit.Watching this XI has been like falling in love with cricket again," tweeted Osman.

"Hold your heads up boys nation is proud of you … each one of you played like a champion," praised actor and producer Fahad Mustafa.



Actor Adnan Siddiqui, who is an avid social media user, took the opportunity to highlight the cricket team's apt performance in pressure.

"Not easy to take bull by its horns. Our boys kept their nerves intact in high pressure match against the famous “invincibles”. If not #T20, you guys have won our hearts! #foreverteamPakistan," wrote Siddiqui.



Adnan Malik penned an honest tweet for Hassan Ali, praising his bravery and grit. “I see you brother & I am here for you.”This is the stuff true greatness is built of. So proud of the camaraderie & empathy in this team.Humanity is the essence of why we are here- to support, to love & to hold space. When the material disappears there’s only love



Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star Kubra Khan also ensured to send her love to the men in green.

"Sitting here with a plopped face cause I’m sad. BUT.. I just wanna say. I am so so so proud of our team and how beautifully they played the entire tournament. They’re winners for me regardless. #AlwaysWinners #PakistanZindabad #T20," wrote the actor.



Humayun Saeed, who himself is a cricket enthusiast, lifted the nation' spirits with an encouraging note.

"Proud of team Pakistan for its fantastic performance throughout the tournament. Winning and losing are all part of the game; what matters is the dedication and passion with which the boys played. Well done to all and good luck for all future games! Pakistan Zindabad," wrote Humayun Saeed



