PM Imran Khan greenlights transportation of India's wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

PM speaking to the special representatives and envoys of Troika Plus countries. Screengrab from Twitter/Prime Minister's Office tweet.

PM Imran Khan highlights the importance of stability in Afghanistan for regional security in meetings.

Urges world to provide immediate assistance to avert the humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan.

Assures all possible efforts to support for Afghanistan on Pakistan's behalf.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan would consider Afghanistan's request to allow the "transportation of wheat offered by India through Pakistan" especially on humanitarian grounds.

The statement comes during a meeting with the delegation of interim Afghan ministers led by Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Friday.

The Afghan delegation and special representatives and envoys of Troika Plus countries separately called on PM Imran Khan on the sidelines of Troika Plus meeting.

"The Prime Minister conveyed the message that in the current context Pakistan would favourably consider the request by Afghan brothers for transportation of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes and as per modalities to be worked out," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Twitter.

During the meeting with Muttaqi, PM Imran Khan reaffirmed the Afghan ministers of Pakistan's support for Afghanistan and its people to help them beat the challenges faced by the country.

He said that Pakistan has been consistently calling for the provision of immediate humanitarian relief for Afghanistan as well as the release of its frozen assets and facilitation of banking transactions to prevent an economic meltdown.



"PM Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to stand by the Afghan people by extending all possible support including humanitarian assistance-in-kind to withstand the coming winter season."



He said that Pakistan would provide essential food items, including wheat and rice, emergency medical supplies, and shelter items to the Afghan people in addition to the assistance already extended.

Moreover, PM Imran Khan stressed the vital importance of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

He told the Afghan delegation that relentless efforts for maintaining security, resolute counter-terrorism actions, respect for citizens' rights, inclusivity in governance and politic would contribute to the country's stability.



The prime minister hoped that the interim Afghan government will continue to constructively engage the international community and will keep on taking positive measures to address the prevailing challenges.

The premier also stressed how both countries needed to work together to facilitate movement of people, trade, transit, and regional connectivity to achieve progress and prosperity in the region.

Troika Plus countries' envoys meet PM Imran Khan

Meanwhile, the special representatives and envoys of China, Russian Federation, United States and Pakistan met the prime minister separately.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan congratulated the Troika Plus representatives on the success of group's meeting on Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan reiterated the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for the regional security and prosperity .

He said he had “consistently stressed that there was no military solution in Afghanistan.”

Saying that Pakistan had all along supported an inclusive political settlement, PM Imran Khan urged the international community to have a pragmatic approach and constructive engagement towards Afghanistan to address mutual concerns and promote common interests of Troika Plus countries.

He also laid a strong emphasis on provision of immediate humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

PM Imran Khan “hoped that the international community would recognize the gravity of the situation and take urgent measures including release of frozen assets to help alleviate the sufferings of Afghan people” as he highlighted the role of Troika Plus in this context.

The ninth meeting of Troika Plus, hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad on Friday was attended by Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, the State Department’s special representative and deputy assistant secretary for Afghanistan, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, at the Foreign Office.