Saturday Nov 13 2021
Taylor Swift addresses the emotional backstory to ‘All Too Well’

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Taylor Swift addresses the emotional backstory to ‘All Too Well’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently sat down for a chat and weighed in on the emotional backstory of her single All Too Well.

Swift highlighted it all while speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

There she was quoted saying, I showed up for rehearsals and I just was really upset, and sad, and everybody could tell, it was really, like, not fun to be around me that day."

"So I started playing guitar and just kind of playing the same four chords over and over again. And I just started, kind of, the band sort of joined in, and I started ad-libbing what I was going through, and what I was feeling, and it went on, and the song kept building and building and building in intensity, and the song just went on for about, you know, 10 to 15 minutes of us doing this."

She also went on to say, "At the time I was, like, honestly, really sad. Cause I'd actually gone through, you know, the stuff that I had sung about. But this time, I've got sunglasses on and a mojito and just, like, it's chill this time.”

Before concluding she also added, “It's really nice to be able to put this album out and not be sad not be, like, taking breaks in between interviews to cry. I'm telling you, it's much better this way."

