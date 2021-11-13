Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for making U-turn on social media: report

Experts recently weighed in on the shocking U-turn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken regarding their stance on social media usage.



This claim’s been made by daily editor at the Daily Mail, Richard Eden. He spoke out at the RE:WIRED summit and was quoted saying, "As always with Harry and Meghan they sort of say things which leave you very confused afterwards.”

"I mean, they used to be such keen fans of social media, Meghan sort of made her name through her lifestyle blog and regular Instagram posts of bananas and hints about her relationship with Harry.”

"And then when they had Sussex Royal they were always posting on Instagram and Twitter but since the Queen banned them from using the royal title and they had to stop using that they became much less keen."