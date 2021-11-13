 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for making U-turn on social media: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Experts recently weighed in on the shocking U-turn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken regarding their stance on social media usage.

This claim’s been made by daily editor at the Daily Mail, Richard Eden. He spoke out at the RE:WIRED summit and was quoted saying, "As always with Harry and Meghan they sort of say things which leave you very confused afterwards.”

"I mean, they used to be such keen fans of social media, Meghan sort of made her name through her lifestyle blog and regular Instagram posts of bananas and hints about her relationship with Harry.”

"And then when they had Sussex Royal they were always posting on Instagram and Twitter but since the Queen banned them from using the royal title and they had to stop using that they became much less keen."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle crafting brand new brand as half celebrity royal: report

Meghan Markle crafting brand new brand as half celebrity royal: report
Thomas Markle thanks former aide for revealing Meghan Markle’s truth

Thomas Markle thanks former aide for revealing Meghan Markle’s truth
Kanye West slams haters stopping Kim Kardashian from becoming a lawyer

Kanye West slams haters stopping Kim Kardashian from becoming a lawyer
Travis Scott ‘had no idea’ Astroworld concert became a ‘mass casualty event’

Travis Scott ‘had no idea’ Astroworld concert became a ‘mass casualty event’
Alec Baldwin being sued for the death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer

Alec Baldwin being sued for the death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer
Taylor Swift addresses the emotional backstory to ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift addresses the emotional backstory to ‘All Too Well’
Meghan Markle's texts to former aide about Harry and Royal Family spark new controversy

Meghan Markle's texts to former aide about Harry and Royal Family spark new controversy
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum tie the knot on Bel-Air family ceremony

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum tie the knot on Bel-Air family ceremony
Video: BTS’ Jin prepares UN speech in impromptu breakfast break

Video: BTS’ Jin prepares UN speech in impromptu breakfast break
Kanye West gushes over Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours with model Vinetria

Kanye West gushes over Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours with model Vinetria
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber put on eye-popping display as they dance in a party

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber put on eye-popping display as they dance in a party
Scott Disick's new girlfriend Hana Cross seems happy to be linked with him

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Hana Cross seems happy to be linked with him

Latest

view all