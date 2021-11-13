 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Top PTI leader warns PDM, media of ‘serious beating’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI Leader and federal minister Asad Umar Friday warned the Opposition alliance and media persons of “serious beating” if they marched towards Islamabad.

The minister issued the warning to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) while addressing a function in the federal capital. The Opposition parties have announced to hold a long march to de-seat the PTI government and save the country.

Related items

Asad Umar accused the media of being the “facilitator” of the PDM and went on to address the supposed “PDM facilitators within media” saying: “Don’t even think of coming here. And if you do you will be beaten black and blue.”

“Imran would neither bow before anyone nor is frightened of any situation. Khan shot down two Indian jets when challenged by [Indian Prime Minister] Modi. Nawaz Sharif and sons were forced to run to London along with their relatives.”

He said public money was meant for the people of Pakistan and not for buying flats in London.

The minister claimed that Pakistan was progressing steadily and the country’s economy was doing much better than the rest of the world.

More From Pakistan:

Gas supply to be ensured at breakfast, lunch, dinner hours amid gas crisis: Hammad Azhar

Gas supply to be ensured at breakfast, lunch, dinner hours amid gas crisis: Hammad Azhar
Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki

Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki
Was not in favour of president getting power to remove NAB chairman: AGP

Was not in favour of president getting power to remove NAB chairman: AGP
Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak's 552nd anniversary

Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak's 552nd anniversary
PM Imran Khan greenlights transportation of India's wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

PM Imran Khan greenlights transportation of India's wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan
Noor Mukadam case: Accused Therapy Works employee claims Zahir attacked him

Noor Mukadam case: Accused Therapy Works employee claims Zahir attacked him
COAS Gen Bajwa meets US, China, and Russian diplomats to discuss Afghanistan

COAS Gen Bajwa meets US, China, and Russian diplomats to discuss Afghanistan
Sugar mills' reservations against govt removed, things will normalise soon: association chairman

Sugar mills' reservations against govt removed, things will normalise soon: association chairman
'Prove your innocence': IHC rejects Vawda's plea to stop ECP disqualification case against him

'Prove your innocence': IHC rejects Vawda's plea to stop ECP disqualification case against him
MNA Jam Abdul Karim granted protective bail in Nazim Jokhio murder case

MNA Jam Abdul Karim granted protective bail in Nazim Jokhio murder case
Thaw in PDM, PPP ties: Bilawal, Fazlur Rehman agree on joint strategy in Parliament

Thaw in PDM, PPP ties: Bilawal, Fazlur Rehman agree on joint strategy in Parliament
Those responsible for APS massacre are enemies of humanity: Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

Those responsible for APS massacre are enemies of humanity: Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

Latest

view all