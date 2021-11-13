Top PTI leader warns PDM, media of ‘serious beating’

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI Leader and federal minister Asad Umar Friday warned the Opposition alliance and media persons of “serious beating” if they marched towards Islamabad.



The minister issued the warning to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) while addressing a function in the federal capital. The Opposition parties have announced to hold a long march to de-seat the PTI government and save the country.

Asad Umar accused the media of being the “facilitator” of the PDM and went on to address the supposed “PDM facilitators within media” saying: “Don’t even think of coming here. And if you do you will be beaten black and blue.”



“Imran would neither bow before anyone nor is frightened of any situation. Khan shot down two Indian jets when challenged by [Indian Prime Minister] Modi. Nawaz Sharif and sons were forced to run to London along with their relatives.”

He said public money was meant for the people of Pakistan and not for buying flats in London.

The minister claimed that Pakistan was progressing steadily and the country’s economy was doing much better than the rest of the world.