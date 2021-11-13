Britney Spears 'excited' to embark on musical journey again amid freedom

Songstress considering making music again, but it is not a priority as of now

Britney Spears is excited to take on musical projects again after court officially declared her conservatorship is over.



The songstress will be considering making music again, but it is not a priority as of now, as she celebrates her new-found freedom.

Spears “wants to make music and perform again,” but it’s “not her top priority right now and hasn’t been for a while,” a source told Page Six on Friday, the same day her 13-year conservatorship was terminated for good.

“It’s never been her intention to step away from her career altogether. People around Britney spoke for her and said she was retiring, but they were putting words in her mouth.”

The insider added, “The only thing she’s said is that she would not work again under her father’s control, but now that he’s out as her conservator, she’s willing and even excited to get back to it one day.”

The Toxic singer has been on an indefinite sabbatical from her music career since January 2019, during which she was checked into a mental health facility.