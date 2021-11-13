Sheheryar Munawar shares real deal behind Deepika Padukone leaked picture controversy

Actor Sheheryar Munawar is spilling the beans on his viral picture with Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.

Speaking to Fuchsia Magazine in a recent interview, the Ho Man Jahan star shared that he got the picture taken off from social media as soon as it went viral.

"You must have only seen it for only 20 minutes. I got it removed as soon as I could. Obviously, I could not reach all the media outlets but thank you to all the journalists and my PR team for helping me get it removed," said Sheheryar.

The actor further revealed that although he met Padukone over dinner, he did not want the picture to go viral since it was a casual meeting and the actors interacted on a human level.

"Nothing actually, it was a casual interaction, it was a human interaction. We were together at a dinner for 2-3 hours and I had only talked to her on a human level. I did not want it to leak in the form of a picture. However, it go leaked and I had to take an action," said the actor.

For the unversed, a viral photo of Sheheryar Munawar and Deepika Padukone dining out in Dubai went viral on social media in October. The photo was soon taken down by major social media blogging pages on request of the actor.





