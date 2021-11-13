 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Nawaz, Fazl agree in phone call to step up pressure on govt: sources

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Nawaz, Fazl agree in phone call to step up pressure on govt: sources
  • PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speak over the phone.
  • Both leaders agree to mount greater pressure on the government, inside and outside Parliament.
  • Nawaz assures Fazlur Rehman that his party will support the PDM’s decision on the long march to Islamabad. 

ISLAMABAD: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday held a telephonic conversation to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country, sources told Geo News.

During the telephone call, both leaders agreed to mount more pressure on the government inside and outside Parliament, the well-placed sources said.

Expressing their satisfaction over unity among the Opposition parties, the two leaders have decided to give the government a tough time.

“Giving the PTI-led government more time would be tantamount to injustice with the people and the country,” said Fazlur Rehman.

The two leaders agreed to move the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s protest plan forward and discussed the Opposition’s long march towards Islamabad. Talking about the long march, Nawaz Sharif assured Fazlur Rehman that his party will support the PDM’s decision.

Opposition to hold countrywide protests against inflation

On October 17, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is chief of the PDM, announced that within the next two weeks, the Opposition will hold countrywide protests against the growing inflation in the country.

"As soon as we are done with celebrations for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), we will start a full-fledged campaign against inflation," he said, while speaking to the media after holding an informal meeting with PDM members at his residence.

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chairman Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party Mehmood Achakzai, and Secretary-General of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Awais Noorani attended the meeting, where the leaders consulted over launching campaigns against the federal government and inflation, sources said.

"We appeal to the entire nation to fully participate in the protests and rallies," Fazlur Rehman said.


More From Pakistan:

The Donkey King ready to rule cinemas in China

The Donkey King ready to rule cinemas in China
PM Imran Khan directs Balochistan govt to expedite work on development projects

PM Imran Khan directs Balochistan govt to expedite work on development projects
Dr Farooq Sattar meets former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad in Dubai

Dr Farooq Sattar meets former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad in Dubai
Two police officers martyred in Bajaur bomb blast

Two police officers martyred in Bajaur bomb blast
80-year-old woman subjected to rape in Punjab’s Kamalia

80-year-old woman subjected to rape in Punjab’s Kamalia
PTI's coalition partners complain of being kept in the dark about important decisions

PTI's coalition partners complain of being kept in the dark about important decisions
Inquiry board recommends reinstating IBA officer sacked over harassment charge

Inquiry board recommends reinstating IBA officer sacked over harassment charge
IMF programme lands in controversy as govt bypasses due legislative procedure

IMF programme lands in controversy as govt bypasses due legislative procedure
Top PTI leader warns PDM, media of ‘serious beating’

Top PTI leader warns PDM, media of ‘serious beating’
Gas supply to be ensured at breakfast, lunch, dinner hours amid gas crisis: Hammad Azhar

Gas supply to be ensured at breakfast, lunch, dinner hours amid gas crisis: Hammad Azhar
Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki

Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki
Was not in favour of president getting power to remove NAB chairman: AGP

Was not in favour of president getting power to remove NAB chairman: AGP

Latest

view all