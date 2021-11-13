Nawaz, Fazl agree in phone call to step up pressure on govt: sources

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speak over the phone.

Both leaders agree to mount greater pressure on the government, inside and outside Parliament.

Nawaz assures Fazlur Rehman that his party will support the PDM’s decision on the long march to Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday held a telephonic conversation to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country, sources told Geo News.

During the telephone call, both leaders agreed to mount more pressure on the government inside and outside Parliament, the well-placed sources said.

Expressing their satisfaction over unity among the Opposition parties, the two leaders have decided to give the government a tough time.

“Giving the PTI-led government more time would be tantamount to injustice with the people and the country,” said Fazlur Rehman.

The two leaders agreed to move the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s protest plan forward and discussed the Opposition’s long march towards Islamabad. Talking about the long march, Nawaz Sharif assured Fazlur Rehman that his party will support the PDM’s decision.

Opposition to hold countrywide protests against inflation



On October 17, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is chief of the PDM, announced that within the next two weeks, the Opposition will hold countrywide protests against the growing inflation in the country.

"As soon as we are done with celebrations for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), we will start a full-fledged campaign against inflation," he said, while speaking to the media after holding an informal meeting with PDM members at his residence.

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chairman Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party Mehmood Achakzai, and Secretary-General of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Awais Noorani attended the meeting, where the leaders consulted over launching campaigns against the federal government and inflation, sources said.

"We appeal to the entire nation to fully participate in the protests and rallies," Fazlur Rehman said.



