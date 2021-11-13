 
Twitter can't get enough of Mohammad Rizwan and his pillow

Mohammad Rizwan kept his pillow close to him as the Men In Green set out for Bangladesh after Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup following a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia on Thursday.

Rizwan, in pictures shared widely on social media, could be seen keeping his pillow close to his chest as he made his way across the Dubai airport.

However, the reason behind him holding his pillow is not known, and Twitterati are debating, making memes, and giving their opinions as to why this pillow went with him everywhere he went.

Here's how Twitter responded:

'Rizwan and his pillow'

'Same energy'

Thread on Rizwan, pillow

'Hygiene and comfort issue'

'Like I love my pillow'

'OMG RIZWAN IS ME'

This person thinks he might know the reason

'I wanna be this pillow'

'Kings have crowns, Rizwan has his pillow'

'Relationship goals'

'Cute'

'So me'

'He’s the cutest'

'This level of comfort'

After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup journey concluded, the national squad arrived in Bangladesh in the wee hours of Saturday for a T20 and Test series against the home side starting November 19.

Captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Shoaib Malik will join the national squad in Dhaka on November 16, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement. The national squad will start practice after spending one day in quarantine.

