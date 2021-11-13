Why was Mohammad Rizwan carrying a pillow en route to Bangladesh?

Mohammad Rizwan can be seen carrying his pillow everywhere. — Twitter

Mohammad Rizwan kept his pillow close to him as the Men In Green set out for Bangladesh after Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup following a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia on Thursday.

Rizwan, in pictures shared widely on social media, could be seen keeping his pillow close to his chest as he made his way across the Dubai airport.

Twitterati got busy debating, making memes, and giving their opinions as to why this pillow went with him everywhere he went.

So why was he carrying the pillow?

To get to know the reason behind Rizwan's love for his pillow, Geo.tv contacted an official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who said Rizwan carrying his pillow around during tours was "nothing new".

The star cricketer took his pillow with him in Pakistan's recent tours to West Indies, England, and South Africa, Ibrahim Badees, Pakistan cricket team's media manager, told Geo.tv.

"The reason behind him carrying the pillow around is simple — he cannot fall sleep with any other, and for his comfort" the official said.

After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup journey concluded, the national squad arrived in Bangladesh in the wee hours of Saturday for a T20 and Test series against the home side starting November 19.

Captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Shoaib Malik will join the national squad in Dhaka on November 16, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement. The national squad will start practice after spending one day in quarantine.