Hassan Ali more disappointed than fans on his performance

Reacting to the severe backlash received after his performance during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, right-armed bowler Hassan Ali on Saturday addressed the criticism towards him.



The all-rounder, in a post on Twitter, said: “I know you all are upset because my performance didn’t meet your expectations from me but not more disappointed than me.”

Ali gave 44 runs in four overs and took no wickets during the do-and-die semi-clash against Australia on Thursday and was called out for it, besides a crucial catch dropped.



However, some loyal cricket lovers also supported the player and stopped people from abusing him.



In his message today, Ali urged his supporters to not change their expectations from him.



Shedding light on his plans moving forward, he said: “I want to serve Pakistan cricket at the highest level possible, so back to hard work.”

He also expressed the confidence that the rough patch will only make him stronger.



Earlier, best friend Shadab Khan also defended the player, saying: “@RealHa55an you are a champion.”

"The entire team is with you," he said.

The vice-captain urged fans to stop attacking Hassan Ali, telling fans that everyone goes through tough times.

"We are all human beings capable of errors. Remember the joy Hasan has given you, don’t do personal attacks please. He is Pakistan’s match-winner. "