Sunday Nov 14 2021
Camilla ‘frustrated’ by false myths surrounding Prince Charles: report

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Duchess Camilla is reportedly ‘frustrated’ by the unchallenged myths that follow Prince Charles.

Royal expert Richard Kay made this claim while speaking to Express UK.

There he addressed the “unchallenged” and utterly “frustrating” myths about Prince Charles which Duchess Camilla faces.

He revealed, "It was at Camilla’s urging – some seven years after their Windsor Castle wedding – that the prince decided to finally correct a few of the myths that have grown up around him.”

"Of these the most eccentric was that at breakfast, seven eggs each boiled to a different degree of softness were set before him so that he could choose the one with the right consistency.”

"While hardly the most egregious of fables, she was frustrated that this and other misleading beliefs about the man she loves were allowed to remain unchallenged."

