Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Prince Charles on his birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday wished Prince Charles on his 73th birthday.

The royal couple took to their Instagram stories to send a message to the Prince of Wales.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales placed a wreath on Queen Elizabeth's behalf, as he has done since 2017 after a two-minute silence as she missed the annual Remembrance service.

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday missed the annual Remembrance service at the Cenotaph with a "sprained back", further stoking fears for her health after she was forced to cancel a series of engagements on medical advice.

The ceremony, honouring the sacrifice of British and Commonwealth service personnel and veterans in conflicts since World War I, had been due to be the 95-year-old monarch´s first planned public appearance since she was forced to rest.