 
entertainment
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Kirsten Dunst would love to play Mary Jane in Spider-Man again: 'Why not?'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Kirsten Dunst would love to play Mary Jane in Spider-Man again: Why not?
Kirsten Dunst would love to play Mary Jane in Spider-Man again: 'Why not?'

Kirsten Dunst would not mind re-joining Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Variety in an exclusive interview, the 39-year-old seemed positive about joining the cast of upcoming Spider-Man movie, if she is invited.

"I would do it. Why not? That would be fun," she said.

Dunst quipped, "I would never say no to something like that," Dunst added, before joking: "I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies."

Dunst was a part of Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). She played Peter Parker's love interest in the movies.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian obsessed with 'My favorite everything' birthday boy Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian obsessed with 'My favorite everything' birthday boy Travis Barker
Queen sprains her back ahead of first public appearance after hiatus

Queen sprains her back ahead of first public appearance after hiatus
Ed Sheeran wins best artist as MTV Europe Music Awards returns to live format

Ed Sheeran wins best artist as MTV Europe Music Awards returns to live format
The Firm risks ‘complete humiliation’ with Prince Harry’s memoir release

The Firm risks ‘complete humiliation’ with Prince Harry’s memoir release
'Eternals' clinches top spot again at North American box office

'Eternals' clinches top spot again at North American box office

Royal Family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’ libel: report

Royal Family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’ libel: report
Meghan Markle’s royal 'berating' claim under fire: report

Meghan Markle’s royal 'berating' claim under fire: report
Boris Johnson issues update over Queen Elizabeth’s health concerns

Boris Johnson issues update over Queen Elizabeth’s health concerns
Meghan Markle ‘jokingly believes’ Megxit will lead to the White House: report

Meghan Markle ‘jokingly believes’ Megxit will lead to the White House: report
Prince Harry ‘turned his back on privilege’ that gives him a voice: report

Prince Harry ‘turned his back on privilege’ that gives him a voice: report
Taylor Swift teases upcoming Blake Lively directorial debut

Taylor Swift teases upcoming Blake Lively directorial debut
Meghan Markle’s texts about Prince Harry’s ‘constant berating’ revealed: report

Meghan Markle’s texts about Prince Harry’s ‘constant berating’ revealed: report

Latest

view all