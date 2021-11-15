Kirsten Dunst would love to play Mary Jane in Spider-Man again: 'Why not?'

Kirsten Dunst would not mind re-joining Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Variety in an exclusive interview, the 39-year-old seemed positive about joining the cast of upcoming Spider-Man movie, if she is invited.



"I would do it. Why not? That would be fun," she said.



Dunst quipped, "I would never say no to something like that," Dunst added, before joking: "I'd be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies."

Dunst was a part of Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). She played Peter Parker's love interest in the movies.

