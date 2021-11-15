Alia Bhatt reveals new release date of her film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that the release date of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi has been pushed to February 18, 2022.

The film, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was initially slated to hit theatres on January 6, 2022 which was just a day ahead of SS Rajamouli’s RRR would be released on, i.e. January 7, 2020.

However, it was reported that Ajay Devgn reached out to teams of both films to change the dates as it will be a major box office clash, affecting the projects’ turnover.

Taking to Instagram, the Student of the Year star, posted a picture, revealing the new release date of the movie.

“We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date” the statement read.

“Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film will release on February 18, 2022.”

Rajamouli also appreciated the decision, thanking the Bhansali’s team.

He tweeted, “The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated.”

“Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi”



