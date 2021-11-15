PSL 7 players' draft expected to take place in December

Multan Sultans celebrate as they lift their first PSL trophy, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, on June 25, 2021. — PSL/File

The players' draft for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is expected to take place in the second week of December, sources informed Geo News Monday.

Per sources, preparations to create the list of players' retention and the draft is underway, while the draft is expected to take place between December 8-10.

The seventh edition of the PSL will kick off in the fourth week of January next year, with the first phase taking place in Karachi, while the second leg of the tournament will be staged in Lahore.

In the last edition of the tournament, Multan Sultans triumphed over Peshawar Zalmi in the final to win their maiden PSL title in a see-saw kind of game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi in July.

