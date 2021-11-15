Twitter has found Shadab Khan's 'doppelganger' — and it's a woman

All-rounder Shadab Khan (left) and his "doppelganger". — Twitter

Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup after they lost the semi-finals to Australia last week, but Pakistanis seem to have overcome the defeat, and now they are moving on to the fun part of cricket.

A spectator was seen on the stands, cheering for her team during the Australia-Pakistan clash, and Pakistani Twitter thinks she is all-rounder Shadab Khan's doppelganger.

Pakistan cricket fans reacted largely with good grace and humour to their team’s exit from the Twenty20 World Cup after an unbeaten run to the semi-finals had given the nation hope they could win the title for a second time.

The team bowed out on Thursday night, losing by five wickets to Australia in a see-saw match in Dubai settled with an over to spare.

The national mood was summed up by Prime Minister Imran Khan — a former captain and one of cricket’s all-time greats — who said the side should be proud.

“I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field,” he tweeted.

“But you sh[oul]d all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins.”

Later, Australia went on to become the T20 World Cup champions after they defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in Dubai — making it the very first time for their team to lift the trophy in the tournament's history.