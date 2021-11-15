 
sports
Twitter has found Shadab Khan's 'doppelganger' — and it's a woman

All-rounder Shadab Khan (left) and his doppelganger. — Twitter
Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup after they lost the semi-finals to Australia last week, but Pakistanis seem to have overcome the defeat, and now they are moving on to the fun part of cricket.

A spectator was seen on the stands, cheering for her team during the Australia-Pakistan clash, and Pakistani Twitter thinks she is all-rounder Shadab Khan's doppelganger.

'Female version of Shadab Khan'

Shadab Khan's 'twin sister'

Surprised?

'Hamshakal spotted'

Emotions all over the place

'Okay guys'

Pakistan cricket fans reacted largely with good grace and humour to their team’s exit from the Twenty20 World Cup after an unbeaten run to the semi-finals had given the nation hope they could win the title for a second time.

The team bowed out on Thursday night, losing by five wickets to Australia in a see-saw match in Dubai settled with an over to spare.

The national mood was summed up by Prime Minister Imran Khan — a former captain and one of cricket’s all-time greats — who said the side should be proud.

“I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field,” he tweeted.

“But you sh[oul]d all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins.”

Later, Australia went on to become the T20 World Cup champions after they defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets in Dubai — making it the very first time for their team to lift the trophy in the tournament's history.

