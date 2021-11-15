 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa tie the knot in gorgeous ceremony

Snaps of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding have made rounds on social media and fans can’t help but swoon over the couple.

Sharing photos from their private Chandigarh ceremony, the couple wowed fans with their regal look.

Patralekhaa decided to opted for a traditional red saree with a red dupatta as a veil which sported a message written in Bengali along the border.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar opted for a white sherwani with a pearl chain.

“Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond @patralekhaa (sic),” Rajkummar Rao captioned the photo.

Take a look:



