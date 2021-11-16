Govt convenes joint sitting of Parliament after taking allies 'on board'

The government decides to convene a joint sitting of the Parliament on November 17. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to convene the joint sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday, November 17 as it continues its efforts to coax political allies the PML-Q and the MQM-P to rein in their support for the bills it plans to table on the electronic voting machines (EVMs), NAB and other issues.

At least eight to 10 bills, including the one relating to electronic voting machines and the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis, will be presented during the joint session of the Parliament.

"The government is ready to consider the Opposition's suggestions and its members may sit with them before the joint session," Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said, speaking here in National Assembly.

"If no suggestion is made by the Opposition on legislative proposals, it should vote in favour of these bills."

Babar Awan quoted articles of the Constitution, saying that sub-judice matters should not be considered in the Parliament.

He cited Article 68 of the Constitution which says "No discussion shall take place in [Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)] with respect to the conduct of any Judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the discharge of his duties."

All coalition partners have agreed on bills, says Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said Monday that the government's coalition allies, the PML-Q and the MQM-P, have both agreed on the bills that are to be tabled in the joint sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior members of the government met a delegation of the PTI-led government allies a day earlier where the use of the EVMs for the next general elections was discussed at length.



Rasheed had said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan's dream to introduce EVMs in elections as it would ensure transparency and resolve the issue of mistrust in the electoral system.

The minister had also said that PM Imran Khan had answered all queries related to the EVMs by coalition partners during the meeting. He said transparency would be ensured with the use of EVMs in elections, and termed it necessary to guarantee voters’ trust in the electoral system.

Allies have expressed confidence in PM Imran Khan's leadership, says Fawad

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said all the allies have expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan during Monday's meeting.



The Ministry of Science and Technology had also briefed the MQM delegation on the electronic voting machines. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM-P said that half of the briefing had been completed but the delegation is not yet satisfied, however, it has decided to hold further consultations over the matter.

Informing media about consultations between the ruling party and its allies on Sunday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that all the bills [related to electoral reforms and other issues] will be passed in the Parliament.

“After a briefing on the matter, all the allied parties have been convinced [to support the ordinance and bills],” said Faraz.

The PTI allies, the PML-Q and the MQM-P, had expressed their concerns over the new legislation proposed by the government and had complained of being "kept in the dark" over important decisions.