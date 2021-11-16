Watch: David Warner breaks silence on controversial six off Mohammad Hafeez

Warner hits a Mohammad Hafeez delivery out of the park for a six. Photo: Twitter

Australian left-handed batter David Warner has defended his controversial act of thrashing a Mohammad Hafeez delivery out of the park for six, that clearly slipped from the all-rounder's hand.

In an Instagram video, the Australian batter can be seen answering a man who asked him why he hit Hafeez for a six when "it was by mistake, it slipped from his hand."

"It wasn't by mistake," Warner can be seen answering the man, shaking his head. "He was trying to see what I was gonna do. So, he was gonna bowl and stop, to see whether I was coming down the wicket, to see what I was gonna do," he added. "That's what happened."

The video may have been recorded at the day of the final because another man seems to ask Warner whether he was going to hit a fifty today. The Australian batter chuckled in response but said nothing.

'It should not have happened'

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh had also regretted Warner's act, saying that the Australian batsman should have let the ball go.

"Though it was within the rules, it should not have happened. It doesn't convey a good message. We have also got a similar chance in the past but we didn't do that," he had said on his YouTube channel a few days ago.

Australia had gone on to win the semi-final of the T20 World Cup and will meet New Zealand in the final on Sunday.