Ananya Panday drops a positive video amid NCB drugs probe

Ananya Panday is looking on the bright side of life as she just dropped a positive post on social media.

Amid her summons in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Student of the Year 2 actor has been inactive on social networking sites.

However, her recent thoughtful message on Instagram has left fans impressed.

A short video shows the actor enjoying the beautiful scenery as she catches a glance at a big rainbow.

Dressed up in white tank top, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star is sitting in a car as she enjoys the captivating greenery.

The 23-year-old actor captioned the post, “You can’t have a rainbow without a little rain”.

Gushing over her daughter, Bhavana Panday headed to the comment section and dropped three heart emoticons.



Panday landed in hot waters when her chats were linked to alleged drug peddling. The actor was questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau about four times.