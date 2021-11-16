 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s release date pushed back once again

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha reportedly postponed due to post-production delay.

According to reports, the film’s post-production hasn’t been wrapped up yet and will probably take a lot of time.

Bollywood Hungama recently revealed that a source told the outlet, “It's a film made on a big canvas and requires at least six months of post-production work.”

“Aamir and the makers don't want to compromise on the quality of the film and hence have collectively decided to postpone it again by 2-3 months to make it as envisioned. A new release date, however, is not locked yet,” stated the publication.

The film was initially slated to hit theatres on Christmas 2020 and then it was pushed back a year and was slated for February.

However, the recent reports are hinting that the film’s launch will be postponed once again.

The film is a remake of Tom Hankins’ 1994 classic, Forrest Gump, starring Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

