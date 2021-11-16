Wahab Riaz to retire after World Cup 2023

Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz. Photo: file

Wahab Riaz believes he has a couple of years of "good cricket" left in him.

Wahab Riaz has been out of the squad for a while now.

Fast bowler says he has "nothing against young players."

Pakistani right-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has announced that he will retire from international cricket after World Cup 2023 in India.

In a recent interview, the 36-year-old pacer, who was appearing on TV as a sports analyst on a TV channel during the T20 World Cup and has not featured in the Pakistani batting line-up for a while now, said he believes he has a few years of "good cricket" left in him.

“Everyone has to say goodbye to cricket one day. But my target is to carry on playing until the 2023 World Cup, that is, if I remain fully fit and my passion for the game remains strong as well. Obviously, if I am performing I will carry on,” Wahab said.

The bowler said he is playing in a couple of leagues, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is bowling well, hence he has decided to keep playing international cricket till 2023.

Riaz said he believes age does not matter as long as an individual keeps fit and performs for his/her team.

“Fitness levels, diet and all these things have improved a lot in modern-day cricket so times have changed," he said.

Wahab Riaz, however, admitted that when it comes to Pakistan cricket, there are a few examples where players have been sidelined owing to their age.

Wahab, however, said he has "nothing against young players".

"They bring energy and a future with them. But the thing is experience, especially as a fast bowler, is so very important especially in T20 cricket these days,” he added.