 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

US CDC lowers its COVID-19 travel advisory for Pakistan, India

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory to "Level One: Low" for Japan, India, Pakistan, Liberia, Gambia, and Mozambique.

The CDC separately advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped below 1% on Sunday for the first time since March last year, when the government started recording data on the pandemic.

Over the last month, Pakistan has consistently reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% and less than 1,000 daily infections.

Hospitalisations and the daily death count have also dropped, indicating an overall improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore chokes on air pollution from transport

Lahore chokes on air pollution from transport
Imran Khan-led govt will not complete its tenure: Asif Zardari

Imran Khan-led govt will not complete its tenure: Asif Zardari
MQM-P decides to support govt on using EVMs in next elections

MQM-P decides to support govt on using EVMs in next elections
IHC issues show-cause notices in ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim's affidavit case

IHC issues show-cause notices in ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim's affidavit case
Three students killed as train crashes into college van in Sheikhupura

Three students killed as train crashes into college van in Sheikhupura
Fawad Chaudhry apologises for tirade against ECP

Fawad Chaudhry apologises for tirade against ECP
Karachi gets anti-riot force to deal with violent protests

Karachi gets anti-riot force to deal with violent protests
Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim recorded affidavit voluntarily, says UK Notary Public

Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim recorded affidavit voluntarily, says UK Notary Public
Shehbaz Sharif talks strategy with opposition leaders ahead of joint sitting of Parliament

Shehbaz Sharif talks strategy with opposition leaders ahead of joint sitting of Parliament
Govt to focus on youth’s character building through religious festivals: PM Imran Khan

Govt to focus on youth’s character building through religious festivals: PM Imran Khan
PTI senator Faisal Vawda wants ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to be flogged, hanged in public

PTI senator Faisal Vawda wants ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim to be flogged, hanged in public
Govt convenes joint sitting of Parliament after taking allies 'on board'

Govt convenes joint sitting of Parliament after taking allies 'on board'

Latest

view all