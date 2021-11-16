US CDC lowers its COVID-19 travel advisory for Pakistan, India

— Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory to "Level One: Low" for Japan, India, Pakistan, Liberia, Gambia, and Mozambique.

The CDC separately advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.



The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.



Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped below 1% on Sunday for the first time since March last year, when the government started recording data on the pandemic.

Over the last month, Pakistan has consistently reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% and less than 1,000 daily infections.



Hospitalisations and the daily death count have also dropped, indicating an overall improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan.