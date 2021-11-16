 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
Web Desk

'Queen Elizabeth unlikely to meet the public again this year'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Queen Elizabeth unlikely to meet the public again this year

Queen Elizabeth's health problems make it difficult for her aides to plan future events for her, said a royal correspondent while talking about the Platinum Jubilee of the monarch.

"The Queen is unlikely to be seen out meeting the public again this year," said Richard Palmer who works for UK's Daily Express.

"She visited more than 50 towns, cities and London boroughs on a Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012. Something similar in 2022 is unlikely," he added.

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday missed the annual Remembrance service at the Cenotaph with a "sprained back", further stoking fears for her health after she was forced to cancel a series of engagements on medical advice.

The ceremony, honouring the sacrifice of British and Commonwealth service personnel and veterans in conflicts since World War I, had been due to be the 95-year-old monarch´s first planned public appearance since she was forced to rest.

But just hours before the solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London, Buckingham Palace announced she would not attend.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today´s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph," a statement said.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles -- who turned 73 on Sunday -- placed a wreath on her behalf, as he has done since 2017 after a two-minute silence.

It is only the seventh time the Queen has missed the service in almost 70 years on the throne, with the previous six due to either pregnancy or foreign visits.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson later sought to allay public fears, saying he had an audience with her on Wednesday. "She was very well," he told a news conference.

At a public event in Brixton, south London, on Thursday, one onlooker asked Prince Charles: "How is your mother?"

"She´s alright," he replied.

More From Entertainment:

New film 'King Richard' starring Will Smith portrays the power behind the Williams sisters' throne

New film 'King Richard' starring Will Smith portrays the power behind the Williams sisters' throne
Harry Styles announces launch of beauty line Pleasing

Harry Styles announces launch of beauty line Pleasing

'Red Notice'; Ed Sheeran's 'Game Of Thrones' reference leaves fans in stitches

'Red Notice'; Ed Sheeran's 'Game Of Thrones' reference leaves fans in stitches

John Mayer responds to fans’ threats ahead of Taylor Swift’s ‘Dear John’

John Mayer responds to fans’ threats ahead of Taylor Swift’s ‘Dear John’

‘Boy Meets World’ actor praises ‘Red (Taylor’s version)’, Taylor Swift reacts

‘Boy Meets World’ actor praises ‘Red (Taylor’s version)’, Taylor Swift reacts
Dionne Warwick suggests Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift’s scarf

Dionne Warwick suggests Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift’s scarf
Harry Styles shares details about balancing music and acting with personal life

Harry Styles shares details about balancing music and acting with personal life
Lady Gaga’s accent in ‘House of Gucci’ doesn’t sound Italian, disses dialogue coach

Lady Gaga’s accent in ‘House of Gucci’ doesn’t sound Italian, disses dialogue coach
Lady Gaga studied panthers for killer Gucci role

Lady Gaga studied panthers for killer Gucci role
Kurt Cobain's setlist, Whitney's jacket and Clapton's guitar hitting the auction block

Kurt Cobain's setlist, Whitney's jacket and Clapton's guitar hitting the auction block
Sting: 'We're in a very dangerous political climate'

Sting: 'We're in a very dangerous political climate'
Prince William ‘fumes’ as Kate Middleton gets dragged into Harry, Meghan Markle feud

Prince William ‘fumes’ as Kate Middleton gets dragged into Harry, Meghan Markle feud

Latest

view all