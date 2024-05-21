Daniel Radcliffe reacts to speculations of joining Harry Potter TV series

Daniel Radcliffe answers if he will be joining the upcoming Harry Potter TV series

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the protagonist throughout the Harry Potter franchise, is not hoping for a return to the wizarding world.



"I don't think so," he told E! News last week, hinting that the series would benefit from a fresh start.



"I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it," the Harry Potter alum said at the Drama League Awards on May 17.

Despite fans' curiosity, Radcliffe admits he remains content with taking a backseat and rather watching the series as an audience.

He humorously sidestepped the hypothetical scenarios and quipped, "I'm gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals."

For those unversed, Max, formerly HBO Max, announced the Harry Potter series in April last year. The series is expected to be on air in 2026, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

On the professional fronts, Daniel, 35, is focusing on his career in theatre and fatherhood after welcoming his first child with Erin Darke last year.

