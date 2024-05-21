 

Daniel Radcliffe reacts to speculations of joining Harry Potter TV series

Daniel Radcliffe finally breaks silence about his role in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Daniel Radcliffe answers if he will be joining the upcoming Harry Potter TV series

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the protagonist throughout the Harry Potter franchise, is not hoping for a return to the wizarding world.

"I don't think so," he told E! News last week, hinting that the series would benefit from a fresh start.

"I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it," the Harry Potter alum said at the Drama League Awards on May 17.

Despite fans' curiosity, Radcliffe admits he remains content with taking a backseat and rather watching the series as an audience.

He humorously sidestepped the hypothetical scenarios and quipped, "I'm gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals."

For those unversed, Max, formerly HBO Max, announced the Harry Potter series in April last year. The series is expected to be on air in 2026, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

On the professional fronts, Daniel, 35, is focusing on his career in theatre and fatherhood after welcoming his first child with Erin Darke last year. 

Prince Harry receives strong warning related to King Charles
Prince Harry receives strong warning related to King Charles
Amy Robach tells T.J Holmes major detail about Andrew Shue marriage
Amy Robach tells T.J Holmes major detail about Andrew Shue marriage
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how she filmed driving scenes in 'Furiosa' without a license
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how she filmed driving scenes in 'Furiosa' without a license
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' changes
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' changes
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK
King Charles, Queen Camilla continue major royal tradition with latest move
King Charles, Queen Camilla continue major royal tradition with latest move
Prince William hiding his heavy moaning by doing his best for King Charles video
Prince William hiding his heavy moaning by doing his best for King Charles
Kate Middleton secretly continues royal duties amid cancer treatment? video
Kate Middleton secretly continues royal duties amid cancer treatment?
Jennifer Lopez speaks out amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez speaks out amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck
Charles grows closer to William while his relationship with Harry deteriorates
Charles grows closer to William while his relationship with Harry deteriorates
Prince William takes over key role from King Charles as Harry watches from afar video
Prince William takes over key role from King Charles as Harry watches from afar
Kate Middleton breaks silence, hints at returning to royal duties
Kate Middleton breaks silence, hints at returning to royal duties