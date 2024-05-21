Kate Middleton secretly continues royal duties amid cancer treatment?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is apparently continuing royal duties behind the scene amid her cancer treatment as she has been briefed on new study into her Early Years Foundation.



Royal expert Chris Ship took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “Kate briefed on today’s new study into her Early Years foundation - but, whilst she saw the report, we’re told it's not a 'return to work'”

“She’ll only be back when she’s fully recovered from her cancer and has the green light from doctors.”

The royal expert continued, “Kate won’t be back to work until her doctors give her the green light but she’s been briefed by her Early Years Foundation on today’s new report into how businesses can improve the lives of children 0-5yrs.”



“Princess of Wales is “excited” about their findings, we are told,” Chris went on saying.

However, Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “This should not be seen or reported on as Her Royal Highness returning to work.”



The spokesperson told reporters “The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is ‘always on,’ and that has been no different for the Centre over the past five months with a great deal of progress being made"

“Early childhood is a huge priority for the Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report,” the spokesperson hinted at Kate Middleton's continuing royal duties.

Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood on Tuesday unveiled a major new report which argues that investing in early childhood could generate more than £45.5 billion for the UK's economy each year.