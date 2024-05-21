 

Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK

Prince Harry is one dozens of claimants taking NGN publishers to court

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly received a disappointing news from UK days after he returned to Britain for Invictus Games 10th anniversary.

Archie and Lilibet doting father, and other high-profile figures on Tuesday failed in a bid to have direct claims against Rupert Murdoch included in their unlawful information-gathering case against his UK publishing arm.

The Prince is one dozens of claimants taking NGN publishers to court over allegations they were repeatedly targeted by journalists and private investigators.

High Court judge Timothy Fancourt ruled last month that the lawsuit against Murdoch´s British tabloid publisher can proceed to a potential trial next year.

According to AFP, but on Tuesday he rejected requests for new allegations that 93-year-old Murdoch had direct knowledge of unlawful practices to be included in the case.

The judge said he had "refused permission for new allegations against Rupert Murdoch personally and some other senior executives, on the basis that these add nothing to the allegations already made against other senior executives at NGN and its parent companies".

The case is one of several Harry has brought against UK newspaper publishers.

Royal expert Richard Palmer also took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted lawyers for Harry and others asked the court in March to update their case, arguing Mr Murdoch knew of unlawful activity as early as 2004 but turned a blind eye. 

NGN has denied the claims, describing them as 'scurrilous and cynical'.

