Photo: Ryan Reynolds weighs in on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' changes

Ryan Reynolds stars as the anti-hero Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Marvel’s new movie.

The actor, who is also promoting his family movie IF, recently had an interview with Fandango.

In this chat, Ryan expressed pride in Disney not changing his iconic character, Deadpool for this movie.

Speaking of the matter, the Canadian actor said, “I hope it doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of them for doing this. I think it’s a huge step for them.”

“I mean, it adds a whole other colour to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever,” he also added.

Ryan went on to mention, “I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful. I mean there’s no other way to do it.”

Ryan and Hugh’s upcoming project is slated to be released in cinemas on 25 July 2024.

The star also noted that they were allowed “to do anything and everything in a world where anything and everything is possible” in this R-rated flick after getting it approved by Disney and moved on from the topic.