Prince William hiding his heavy moaning by doing his best for King Charles

Prince William has just been hailed for the work he does for King Charles, all while hiding his moans and pain, reportedly.

Royal commentator Angela Levin weighed in on all of this during one of her most recent chats with host Mark Dolan.

According to GB News, she began the conversation by gushing over the love and support being shown to King Charles, and hailed Prince William as “wonderful” for doing his part.

In the eyes of Ms Levin, “Clearly William is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in terms of his public royal duties, but also as a son.”



So “there's an emotional support there as well,” being offered to the King.

Thus when it comes to Prince William, “as a father and a husband, I think he's got a huge thing to do.”

Even though “he wants to do absolutely the maximum, maximum he can for his wife and the maximum he can for his father and the maximum amount for the country.”

All in all Ms Levin even went as far as to brand it “a real burden.”

Still though, “when he goes out, he seems not to show anything that's heavy and not moaning. And he does his absolute best. I think we should be very proud of him.,” she also added before signing off.