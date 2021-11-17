Emma Watson confirms release date of ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’

 
British actress Emma Watson on Wednesday confirmed the release date of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Taking to Instagram, the Little Women star shared the trailer of Harry Potter 20th anniversary TV special and announced that it will be broadcast on Jan 01, 2022 on streaming platform HBO Max.

She posted the trailer with caption “Had to break out the Time-Turner one last time for this…#ReturnToHogwarts, streaming only on @hbomax.”

The release date of the Return to Hogwarts was confirmed at the end of the trailer.

Millions of fans have reacted to the post.

According to Reuters, Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting with other cast members from the blockbuster film franchise for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective.

