 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Reuters

'Harry Potter' stars, but not J.K. Rowling, to reunite for TV special

By
Reuters

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Cast members from the blockbuster film franchise are coming for a special 20th anniversary TV
Cast members from the blockbuster film franchise are coming for a special 20th anniversary TV

LOS ANGELES: Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting with other cast members from the blockbuster film franchise for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective, movie studio Warner Bros said on Tuesday.

Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), director Chris Columbus and other stars of the eight movies will join the former child actors for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on the movie set in London where the first film was made.

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon. 

The special will be broadcast on Jan 1 on streaming platform HBO Max. The retrospective will see the cast return to the original Hogwarts boarding school sets that were featured in the first film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Philosopher’s Stone in the UK) released in November 2001.

The film franchise based on Rowling’s stories about an orphaned boy with magical powers took in some $7.8 billion at the global box office.

Rowling’s name was not included in the announcement on Tuesday but she will feature in archive footage that will be shown in the special, a source familiar with the matter said.

Rowling’s opinions on transgender issues in the last year have been a cause of controversy, with some in the LGBTQ community accusing her of transphobia.

The TV special is one of several 20th anniversary events planned by Warner Bros, including a TV quiz contest for Potter fans hosted by Helen Mirren, which will include cameo appearances by some of the cast and celebrity fans including comedians Pete Davidson and Jay Leno.

Meanwhile, Emma Watson shared her memories of Hogwarts and the film and she wrote on social media, “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… But I damn well knew! And still know."

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick kept distance from Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker at friend's wedding

Scott Disick kept distance from Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker at friend's wedding

Ed Sheeran teases fans about new project with Elton John

Ed Sheeran teases fans about new project with Elton John
BTS’ Kim Seok-Jin tops Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart

BTS’ Kim Seok-Jin tops Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart
Austin Butler's first-look as Elvis Presley for upcoming film will give you chills

Austin Butler's first-look as Elvis Presley for upcoming film will give you chills
Paul Rudd's wife thinks Keanu Reeves should have scored People's Sexiest Man Alive title

Paul Rudd's wife thinks Keanu Reeves should have scored People's Sexiest Man Alive title
Jake Gyllenhaal is ‘paying no mind at all’ to Taylor Swift's ‘All Too Well’

Jake Gyllenhaal is ‘paying no mind at all’ to Taylor Swift's ‘All Too Well’

Frida Kahlo self-portrait sets auction record

Frida Kahlo self-portrait sets auction record
Britney Spears ‘thinking about having another baby’ after conservatorship ended

Britney Spears ‘thinking about having another baby’ after conservatorship ended
Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows

Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows
Jailed Joe Exotic speaks out in 'Tiger King 2' as Netflix sued

Jailed Joe Exotic speaks out in 'Tiger King 2' as Netflix sued

Latest

view all