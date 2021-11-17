 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick kept distance from Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker at friend's wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Scott greeted Kourtney and Travis during the festivities but 'kept his distance for the majority of the night'

Scott Disick kept his distance from ex Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance, Travis Barker, at their friend Simon Huck's wedding with Phil Riportella.

As revealed by an insider, Scott greeted Kourtney and Travis during the festivities but "kept his distance for the majority of the night."

"He doesn't want to see Kourtney and Travis' PDA and doesn't want to engage," the source shared with E!News.

For the Flip It Like Disick star, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with Kourtney, "it's still very awkward for Scott to be around them," the source said. "But he knows he can't escape them."

The star-studded list of guests also featured Kim Kardashian, sister Khloe Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner. 

"He had a lot of friends there and was hanging with Kris and Khloe most of the night,"the source said, adding that for most of the evening, Scott was "sitting and chatting with friends and wasn't drinking or partying much."

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran teases fans about new project with Elton John

Ed Sheeran teases fans about new project with Elton John
BTS’ Kim Seok-Jin tops Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart

BTS’ Kim Seok-Jin tops Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart
Austin Butler's first-look as Elvis Presley for upcoming film will give you chills

Austin Butler's first-look as Elvis Presley for upcoming film will give you chills
'Harry Potter' stars, but not J.K. Rowling, to reunite for TV special

'Harry Potter' stars, but not J.K. Rowling, to reunite for TV special
Paul Rudd's wife thinks Keanu Reeves should have scored People's Sexiest Man Alive title

Paul Rudd's wife thinks Keanu Reeves should have scored People's Sexiest Man Alive title
Jake Gyllenhaal is ‘paying no mind at all’ to Taylor Swift's ‘All Too Well’

Jake Gyllenhaal is ‘paying no mind at all’ to Taylor Swift's ‘All Too Well’

Frida Kahlo self-portrait sets auction record

Frida Kahlo self-portrait sets auction record
Britney Spears ‘thinking about having another baby’ after conservatorship ended

Britney Spears ‘thinking about having another baby’ after conservatorship ended
Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows

Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows
Jailed Joe Exotic speaks out in 'Tiger King 2' as Netflix sued

Jailed Joe Exotic speaks out in 'Tiger King 2' as Netflix sued

Latest

view all