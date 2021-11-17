 
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Aishwarya Rai shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned down a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya, who turned 10 on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Devdas actor shared a lovely family photo, featuring herself, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter.

She wrote in the caption “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya.”

Aishwarya continued “YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY” along with numerous heart emojis.

Katrina Kaif and other B-town celebrities showered love on Aishwarya’s family photo.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan shared a glimpse into birthday celebrations of Aaradhya with a sweet note.

“Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place’. We love you and god bless you always.”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek are celebrating their daughter’s big day in Maldives.

