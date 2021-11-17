Aishwarya Rai shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned down a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Aaradhya, who turned 10 on Wednesday.
Taking to Instagram, the Devdas actor shared a lovely family photo, featuring herself, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter.
She wrote in the caption “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya.”
Aishwarya continued “YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY” along with numerous heart emojis.
Katrina Kaif and other B-town celebrities showered love on Aishwarya’s family photo.
Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan shared a glimpse into birthday celebrations of Aaradhya with a sweet note.
“Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place’. We love you and god bless you always.”
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek are celebrating their daughter’s big day in Maldives.