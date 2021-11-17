Dharmendra responds to Salman Khan calling him ‘most beautiful man’

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021
Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra has reached out to thank Salman Khan for his “loving comments” about him after Salman called Dharmendra the “most beautiful-looking man”.
Dharmendra took to his Instagram to share a snippet of Ranveer Singh’s show The Big Picture where the Bigg Boss host was a guest.
Ranveer and Salman got talking about the legendary Dharmendra, with the Dabangg star at one point saying, “Actually, I have always followed Dharam ji.”
Going on to list his favourite qualities about Dharmendra that he tries to recreate, Salman gushed, “That innocence on his face… good looking man, a most beautiful-looking man with that vulnerability and that manly body.”
The video has since been re-shared by Dharmendra himself on his Instagram account with a special shoutout for Salman.
“Dear Salman, love you for loving comments about me. I am an old story. You are the most handsome actor in Bollywood. Love you for your simplicity,” he wrote.