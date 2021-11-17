Opposition to move court after govt-backed bills smoothly sail through Parliament

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto (left) and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif speaking to media outside Parliament in Islamabad on November 17, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

Govt smoothly passes several bills in today's joint Parliament session.

Govt passes bills to allow use of EVMs, voting rights to expats.

Opposition's votes counted were far fewer than their actual numbers, Shahbaz Sharif says.

The joint Opposition on Wednesday decided to challenge the government-backed bills that were passed in a joint Parliament sitting, refusing to accept the legislation, claiming the treasury benches were short of the required votes.

The government successfully passed amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, allowing use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021 — which allows the right to review and reconsideration to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav — was also passed in the Parliament.

'Opposition's votes counted were far few than actual numbers'

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, speaking to media outside Parliament, said legislation was bulldozed today and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had "trampled" Parliamentary traditions.

"Legislation cannot take place in such an atmosphere [...] the Opposition's votes counted were far fewer than their actual numbers," the PML-N president said.

Shahbaz said the Opposition told the speaker that the government's votes were not enough to get the bills passed, but the speaker "did not listen to us".

"We believe three or four additional votes were counted in favour of the government," he said, adding: "We had more than 200 lawmakers in the house today."

Bilawal says Opposition to challenge bills at every forum

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, meanwhile, said the Opposition would challenge the bills passed in the lower house, as the government "did not have enough votes" to get them passed.

"The NRO to Kulbhushan Yadav, election amendment bill, and all other bills will be challenged at every forum," Bilawal said, speaking to media outside Parliament.

"The government did not emerge victorious today in the parliament," Bilawal said.

Bilawal said he "tried his best" to draw the attention of the treasury benches and the NA speaker towards the joint sitting's rules, lamenting that they paid no heed to it.

The PPP chairman explained that according to the law, more than half of the combined votes of a joint sitting were required to get a law passed in the Parliament.

Explaining further, he said the treasury benches needed a minimum of 222 votes to get a bill passed in a joint session, where 342 lawmakers were from the lower and 100 from the upper house.

However, he said that the government did not have enough numbers to get the bills passed.



'Government managed legislation'

JUI-F's Maulana Asad Mehmood slammed the NA speaker and said the manner in which parliamentary proceedings had been conducted was never witnessed before.

"The speaker did not give a chance to the Opposition to speak [...] the government 'managed' the legislation, and we will challenge it every forum," Maulana Mehmood said.