Thursday Nov 18 2021
Hamza Ali Abbasi dubs Naimal Khawar Khan 'most caring' mother, wife on birthday

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is cherishing wife Naimal Khawar Khan on her birthday.

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the JPNA actor shared a series of selfies with the Anaa star, thanking her for always being by his side.

"Thank you for loving me! Thankyou for being the most loving, caring and amazing wife and my best friend and the best mama for Mustafa," wrote Hamza, referring to their one-year-old child Mustafa.

He continued, "I am so grateful to Allah for you. Happy Birthday my Love, I LOVE [email protected]"

Hamza and Naimal tied the knot in 2019. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

