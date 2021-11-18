 
Jade Thirlwall shares Little Mix bandmates sought therapy after Jesy Nelson’s exit

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall made the surprising revelation that she and her bandmates resorted to therapy after Jesy Nelson’s exit from the group.

Citing mental health, Jesy had made the shocking announcement in December that she was officially calling it quits on the pop sensation group.

This left the remaining trio, Jade, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, go through a rough patch leading them to seek professional help to process the departure.

"I think for anyone, when such a big change happens in your life, and you've been so used to a certain situation for so long, it's really hard," she told Gay Times.

The songstress continued: "Getting through that and moving forward. I think for us as well, we were still promoting the album at the time and doing TV shows.

"We were just cracking on as it were, and I think we were in a bit of shock for a long time because we just had to keep going."

Jade admitted it "suddenly dawned on us" during their Christmas break that Jesy had made her exit. 

"It was hard. It would have been for anyone and we've got each other, we have group therapy, we have our own therapists, and you do what you can," she added.

