Thursday Nov 18 2021
Model Christy Giles found dead outside hospital in LA

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Giles was found drugged and dead outside Southern California Hospital in LA last weekend

Christy Giles, a young model from Los Angeles, was found dead outside an LA hospital last weekend, reported People.

Giles, 24, reportedly died of a suspected drug overdose after a night out that also left her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola in critical condition. The two women were found dumped outside two different hospitals in LA.


According to Giles’ husband Jan Cilliers, video footage from outside the the Southern California Hospital in Culver City, California shows Giles being left on a sidewalk by a group of men who expertly hid their faces with bandanas.

The unidentified men then drove off in a car that was missing its license plates, said Cilliers.

Cabrales-Arzola was found outside the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in West LA.

Cilliers says he was away in San Francisco when his wife went out with her friends, including Cabrales-Arzola, and that they ended up at an apartment in West LA after meeting some men.


He also cited text messages between the two women from the fateful night, telling ABC7 that Giles had texted Cabrales-Arzola saying ‘let’s get out of here’ barely 12 hours before their bodies were found.

The LAPD has said that preliminary investigation points to a possible overdose that turned fatal.

