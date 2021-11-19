 
pakistan
Friday Nov 19 2021
PM Imran Khan wishes Sikhs on Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 552nd birth anniversary

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the Kartarpur Corridor groundbreaking ceremony in 2019. Photo: AFP
  • PM Imran Khan wishes millions of Sikhs on occasion of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 552nd birth anniversary. 
  • "I reiterate my govt’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals," says PM Imran Khan. 
  • Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, cabinet colleagues had visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on Thursday. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday wished millions of Sikhs across the world on the occasion of the 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism. 

Taking to Twitter, the premier welcomed thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan. "I reiterate my govt’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals," he wrote.

Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed Sikhs through the 4.7km visa-free Kartarpur Corridor for Indian Sikhs on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. 

Indian Punjab chief minister visits Kartarpur Gurdwara

On Thursday, Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his cabinet members, visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur through Kartarpur Corridor.

Channi, with a group of 30 people, visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the second day of the reopening of the route, which remained suspended for some 20 months following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Evacuee Trust Property Board spokesperson Amir Hashmi said that another delegation of Sikh Yatrees from India also visited the gurdwara.

The first batch of 28 Indian Sikhs, including women, visited the gurdwara on Wednesday through Kartarpur corridor on the first day of its reopening.

Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Latif, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee office-bearers and Gujranwala Commissioner greeted the Sikh Yatrees, who arrived here a day before the annual commemoration of the birthday of Baba Guru Nanak.

