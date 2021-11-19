Kate Middleton repeats green dress from 2019 Pakistan visit at Royal Variety Performance

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked Thursday night to attend Royal Variety Performance in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a floor-length emerald green Jenny Packham dress to the 94th annual charity event, while the Duke of Cambridge wore a classic tuxedo.



While Kate is making rounds on the internet for her impressive fashion choice, internet recalls that the Duchess wore the same dress during her October 2019 royal tour of Pakistan.



Kate walked into the venue with a bunch of flowers by a 10-year-old girl. The Queen herself wrote a special letter to Royal Variety Charity and sent them best wishes.

Proceeds from the show help people in the entertainment industry in need of care and assistance.

