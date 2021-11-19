Jennifer Aniston bids adieu to 'The Morning Show' family: 'Goodbye for now'

American actor Jennifer Aniston is saying goodbye to her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

Ahead of the season 2 finale, the Friends alum turned to her Instagram handle to share a BTS photo hugging team members.

"Goodbye for now to my @themorningshow family. We made it. Crawled to the finish line… and I could not be prouder of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a crew that you can only dream of, and directors that held my hand on quite a wild journey of emotions… to say the least. Thank you guys for being part of the ride. That’s a wrap, baby!" captioned Aniston alongside her post.



Earlier, co-star Reese Witherspoon also shared a photo with Aniston and the directors as she penned a goodbye note.

"Can’t believe tonight is already the FINALE!! So much gratitude to EVERY member of our cast & amazing crew for making all the magic happen!" said Witherspoon.





