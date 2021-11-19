Nora Fatehi drops BTS of ‘Kusu Kusu’ song, video goes viral

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has dropped the behind-the-scenes video of her item number Kusu Kusu, leaving fans swooning.



The Dilbar girl turned to Instagram and shared the BTS of Kusu Kusu.

She posted the video with caption “I just dropped the full Kusu kusu song vlog and bts on my Youtube channel! Go watch it. Check out how we prepared and shot for the song.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



The song is part of film Satyameva Jayate 2, sequel to 2018 film Satyameva Jayate.

The film features John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.

Until now, the song has received over 60 million views on YouTube.

Nora Fatehi’s iconic item number Dilbar was part of Satyameva Jayate, released in 2018.