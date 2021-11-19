 
pakistan
Friday Nov 19 2021
UK, Pakistan finalise negotiations on crucial readmissions agreement for return of illegal migrants

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Picture showing flags of Pakistan and the United Kingdom. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Picture showing flags of Pakistan and the United Kingdom. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • UK and Pakistan finalise negotiations on bilateral readmissions agreement.
  • British Permanent Home Secretary Matthew Rycroft, PM adviser Shahzad Akbar decide agreement will be presented to federal cabinet in coming weeks.
  • If approved by Cabinet, agreement will enable sharing of criminal records between UK and Pakistani authorities.

The United Kingdom and Pakistan have finalised negotiations on the UK-Pakistan Readmissions Agreement, which will ensure the return of illegal migrants who have no lawful basis to remain in the country, the British High Commission Islamabad announced Friday.

British Permanent Home Secretary Matthew Rycroft, during a two-day visit to Pakistan, finalised the negotiations with Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar, as per the high commission's statement.

It was decided that the agreement will be presented to Pakistan’s Federal Cabinet in the coming weeks to be implemented by the end of the year, subject to cabinet approval.

"The ground-breaking agreement will enable the sharing of criminal records between the UK and Pakistani authorities to support effective law enforcement cooperation between the two countries," the statement read.

Highlighting the ground-breaking collaboration between the Metropolitan Police and Pakistani authorities last year, which resulted in getting justice for the murder of Dr Imran Farooq, Rycroft expressed his desire to work closely with the government of Pakistan during his visit to tackle shared threats and bring criminals to justice, The News had reported.

The British High Commission Islamabad statement added that the UK is committed to working with Pakistan to develop an effective partnership on migration as part of a deep and mutually beneficial relationship.

During his visit, Rycroft also spoke about the UK Home Office’s new immigration system that will level the global playing field to those wishing to come to the UK.

Pakistani students will benefit from new graduate routes, providing an excellent opportunity for Pakistani students to enter into skilled roles in the UK job market.

