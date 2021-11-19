 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Arjun Rampal to play Professor in Indian version of 'Money Heist'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Arjun Rampal to play Professor in Indian version of Money Heist
Arjun Rampal to play Professor in Indian version of 'Money Heist'

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is preparing to star in the Hindi version of Money Heist, directed by filmmakers Abbas-Mastan.

The actor turned to his Instagram on Tuesday to share his look from the upcoming sets of the film.

"Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins.#ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset," captioned the actor alongside selfie of himself in a brown leather jacket.

The remake of the widely celebrated Netflix Spanish series is scheduled to release next year. Although the entire cast of the film has not yet been released, fans are expecting the thriller to be a promising adaptation of the original series.

More From Showbiz:

Falak Shabir aces viral video challenge with Sarah Khan, watch

Falak Shabir aces viral video challenge with Sarah Khan, watch
Aryan Khan marks NCB attendance in first outing since birthday

Aryan Khan marks NCB attendance in first outing since birthday

Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma welcomes baby girl

Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma welcomes baby girl
Global outcry over Bollywood movie Sooryavanshi’s Islamophobic content

Global outcry over Bollywood movie Sooryavanshi’s Islamophobic content
Kangana Ranaut expresses disappointment on Indian government’s call to repeal farm laws

Kangana Ranaut expresses disappointment on Indian government’s call to repeal farm laws
Watch: Minal Khan turns reporter for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram during night out in Karachi

Watch: Minal Khan turns reporter for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram during night out in Karachi
Kareena Kapoor shares her 'chand' series with fans ft. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and sleepy Jeh

Kareena Kapoor shares her 'chand' series with fans ft. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and sleepy Jeh
Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut’s comment on ‘freedom’

Javed Akhtar responds to Kangana Ranaut’s comment on ‘freedom’
Never thought I fit into heroine category, says Rani Mukerji

Never thought I fit into heroine category, says Rani Mukerji
Madhuri Dixit lauds son for donating hair to cancer charity

Madhuri Dixit lauds son for donating hair to cancer charity
Alia Bhatt’s new winter style takes internet by storm: pics

Alia Bhatt’s new winter style takes internet by storm: pics

Latest

view all