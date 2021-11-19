Falak Shabir aces viral video challenge with Sarah Khan, watch

Falak Shabir gifted his wife Sarah Khan a swanky new phone as part of a new viral challenge

Falak Shabir took his love for public displays of affection up a notch in a new viral video challenge with wife Sarah Khan in which he handed her a swanky new gift!

In a new video uploaded by Sarah on her personal Instagram account, Falak is seen handing her a brand new iPhone as she innocently extends her hand in front of him to demand her latest present.

She also added a sticker to the video proclaiming her love for Falak.





The video, part of the ‘Give your husband your hand and see what he does it with’ challenge, takes a turn from the couple’s usual online PDA in which we’ve seen Falak showering her with roses every day and even handing her pieces of jewelry at other instances.

Watch the video:





Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020, and have since welcomed a daughter, Alyana Falak, who was born on October 8, 2021.