Friday Nov 19 2021
Khloé Kardashian spills sister Kim Kardashian is 'PR crisis helper' of the family

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Khloé Kardashian spills sister Kim Kardashian is 'PR crisis helper' of the family

American TV personality Khloé Kardashian says sister Kim Kardashian is their family's moral support in times of need. 

Speaking to Cosmopolitan for their December issue, the 37-year-old reality TV star said that she always turns to Kim to tackle private and professional drama.

"She's the PR crisis helper," said Khloé."Poor girl. She's really calm and now that she knows all this legal jargon [Kim is training to be a lawyer] she will say things that make you feel reassured – I don't even know what they mean."

The mother-of-one went on to share that Kim is always calm when things go bad and she really admires that trait in her.

"If there's any kind of drama, you talk to her about it, She's like, 'we'll figure it out.' She comes up with a plan – she's a little wizard like that. Either I feel calm or I'm like, 'Why the f***[expletive] aren't you more upset! I don't understand why you're so calm about this ."

Jennifer Lawrence was starstruck after meeting Ariana Grande on 'Dont Look Up' set

'You want them to be proud of you so badly': Khloé Kardashian on motherhood

Man responsible for leaking movies and TV shows before their release dates pleads guilty

Bursting with bling, 'House of Gucci' tells of feuds behind the fashion

Instagram model crashes Lamborghini covered in 2 million Swarovski crystals

Harry Styles enters the world of Marvel as Eros, Thanos' brother

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seen holding hands after confirming romance

Queen sparks concern over purple hands in viral photo

Leonardo DiCaprio tackles climate crisis in satire ´Don´t Look Up´

Kim Kardashian lights up around Pete Davidson, insider dishes

Prince William, Kate Middleton meet ‘amazing’ entertainers at Royal Variety Performance

One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’ marks 10 years

