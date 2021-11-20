 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s ‘romance just fizzled out’: source

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s ‘romance just fizzled out’: source
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s ‘romance just fizzled out’: source

Insiders close to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes recently weighed in on why their couple’s “romance just fizzled out.”

The source weighed in on it all while speaking to People magazine.

There they began by explaining that while the duo’s bond goes back two years, they simply couldn’t stand the test of time.

"It just wasn't a relationship that can move forward at this point," the insider elaborated. "It seems the romance just fizzled."

This admission comes just a few hours after Shawn turned to Instagram Stories with his announcement.

Another separate insider even stepped up with a claim to E News that Shawn was the instigator of the entire conversation. “The relationship was getting stale and complacent, and they decided they are better off being friends.”

According to the source, “It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy. She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.”

“Despite the difficult time, Camila and Shawn are 'still in communication and want to be friends,' and the insider added that it 'was not a bad breakup at all.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source

Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source
Adele reveals multiple spilled disc struggles: ‘My core’s useless’

Adele reveals multiple spilled disc struggles: ‘My core’s useless’
Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to mom-shamers

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to mom-shamers
Jennifer Lopez slays in gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown

Jennifer Lopez slays in gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown
Royal Variety Performance: Kate Middleton in pictures

Royal Variety Performance: Kate Middleton in pictures

Queen 'purposely' released video of second royal engagement

Queen 'purposely' released video of second royal engagement

Meghan Markle on Ellen show: Morgan says even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating

Meghan Markle on Ellen show: Morgan says even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating
Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song 'My Little Love'

Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song 'My Little Love'
Hailey Bieber says 'Met Gala is cursed' for her

Hailey Bieber says 'Met Gala is cursed' for her
Justin Bieber sends Birmingham fans into frenzy as he launches his Justice World Tour

Justin Bieber sends Birmingham fans into frenzy as he launches his Justice World Tour
Adele 'never sounded more ferocious' in new album 30

Adele 'never sounded more ferocious' in new album 30

Dua Lipa reveals her favourite song from Adele's new album

Dua Lipa reveals her favourite song from Adele's new album

Latest

view all