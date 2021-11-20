Cardi B excited to host American Music Awards 2021

The New York native said she knew the job would be a lot of work

Rapper Cardi B said she is scared but excited about hosting for her first time when she presides over the American Music Awards on Sunday.

The New York native said she knew the job would be a lot of work, but said she wanted to check it off her bucket list.

“I want to do everything. I want to be able to say, ‘I did this and I did that.’ ... I like my face to be everywhere, like, ‘Yeah, I’m here,’” Cardi B said in an interview with Reuters TV.

Her biggest worry now is that the audience won’t get her humor.

“My biggest fear is people not laughing at my jokes. That’s my fear,” she said. “It’s going to be scary, but it’s going to be fun.”

In addition to jokes, she plans to create fashion moments during the show. At this point, she is planning for seven to eight outfit changes.

“We going to try to do as much as we can, we’re going to be running back and forth ... ‘OK, guys, here we are back again,’” she said, laughing.

In September, Cardi B and her husband, rapper Offset, welcomed a second child. She said she’s still busy with work, but has clear goals.



“I want to put out my album so I could go touring in the summer. I have to perform in the summertime because that’s where my daughter is out of school. And I want to see my daughter to (go) touring with me,” she said.

The American Music Awards will air on the ABC television network on Sunday.