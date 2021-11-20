 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Reuters

Cardi B excited to host American Music Awards 2021

By
Reuters

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

The New York native said she knew the job would be a lot of work
The New York native said she knew the job would be a lot of work

Rapper Cardi B said she is scared but excited about hosting for her first time when she presides over the American Music Awards on Sunday.

The New York native said she knew the job would be a lot of work, but said she wanted to check it off her bucket list.

“I want to do everything. I want to be able to say, ‘I did this and I did that.’ ... I like my face to be everywhere, like, ‘Yeah, I’m here,’” Cardi B said in an interview with Reuters TV.

Her biggest worry now is that the audience won’t get her humor.

“My biggest fear is people not laughing at my jokes. That’s my fear,” she said. “It’s going to be scary, but it’s going to be fun.”

In addition to jokes, she plans to create fashion moments during the show. At this point, she is planning for seven to eight outfit changes.

“We going to try to do as much as we can, we’re going to be running back and forth ... ‘OK, guys, here we are back again,’” she said, laughing.

In September, Cardi B and her husband, rapper Offset, welcomed a second child. She said she’s still busy with work, but has clear goals.

“I want to put out my album so I could go touring in the summer. I have to perform in the summertime because that’s where my daughter is out of school. And I want to see my daughter to (go) touring with me,” she said.

The American Music Awards will air on the ABC television network on Sunday.

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Renner says he lived off of instant noodles before career took off

Jeremy Renner says he lived off of instant noodles before career took off
Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode

Japan's hit 'One Piece' anime marks 1,000th episode
The Firm ‘would never bother’ over Meghan Markle’s chat: report

The Firm ‘would never bother’ over Meghan Markle’s chat: report
Cardi B ‘left shocked’ by daughter Kulture’s posing skills

Cardi B ‘left shocked’ by daughter Kulture’s posing skills
Lizzo addresses thoughts on the body positivity movement

Lizzo addresses thoughts on the body positivity movement
Prince Charles’ charity fund under inquiry: report

Prince Charles’ charity fund under inquiry: report
Meghan Markle’s private message leak needed Prince William’s approval: report

Meghan Markle’s private message leak needed Prince William’s approval: report
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: ‘Demeaning even for Kardashians’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: ‘Demeaning even for Kardashians’
Royals ‘risking public money’ to hide Lord Mountbatten’s diary: ‘May ruin UK, India ties’

Royals ‘risking public money’ to hide Lord Mountbatten’s diary: ‘May ruin UK, India ties’
Tori Spelling bashes paparazzi ‘going too far’ into son’s preschool

Tori Spelling bashes paparazzi ‘going too far’ into son’s preschool
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘epic battle’ to be made into a docuseries

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘epic battle’ to be made into a docuseries
Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source

Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source

Latest

view all